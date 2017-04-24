Newsvine

PoliticalModerate

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 37 Comments: 291 Since: Mar 2017

Two-Thirds Of Americans Think That The Democratic Party Is Out Of Touch With The Country

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by PoliticalModerate View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Mon Apr 24, 2017 3:25 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

You might not be surprised if I were to tell you that a majority of Americans think that President Trump is out of touch with the concerns of most people in the United States today. Sure, he won the election, but a plurality of voters opposed him, and a new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows that he hasn’t expanded his base of support significantly since then. You certainly wouldn’t be surprised to learn that there’s a broad partisan split on the question, as there is on nearly everything in politics these days.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor