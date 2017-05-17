Release the Notes

Washington is afire once again with a controversy pitting President Donald Trump against the U.S. intelligence community and the media. The allegations are deadly serious: In an Oval Office meeting, the president disclosed highly classified information from a friendly intelligence service to an adversary. The White House, in a series of carefully worded statements, denied the claims, first reported by the Washington Post and later confirmed by five other news outlets.

"The story that came out tonight, as reported, is false," said National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. He added: "At no time—at no time—were intelligence sources or methods discussed…I was in the room. It didn't happen."