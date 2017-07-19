The Debate Democrats Can't Duck

Democrats have launched a long-overdue debate about what they will stand and fight for. The party is impressively united — and its activists mobilized — against President Trump and the right-wing Republican agenda. With Trump unpopular and the Republican Congress even less so, Democrats are salivating at the prospect of a wave election next year that would allow them to take back Congress. After they came close but lost this year’s handful of special elections, there is increasing recognition that “we’re not them” is not sufficient. Democrats have to have a more compelling economic agenda and message. Not surprisingly, there is widespread disagreement about what that message should be.