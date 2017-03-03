﻿ Why Does The US Continue To Arm Terrorists In Syria

Tima Kurdi never wanted the spotlight. But in September 2015 the Syrian native and longtime Vancouver resident found herself at the center of a tragedy when her sister-in-law and her two nephews drowned during an attempted crossing from Turkey into Greece. The image of the body of her 2-year-old nephew, Alan Kurdi, washed up on a beach in Turkey made headlines around the world and brought much-needed attention to the humanitarian catastrophe that is the war in Syria.