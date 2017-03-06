Donald Trump's Revised Travel Ban May Not Satisfy The Courts

NEARLY a month after promising the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in a tweet he would “SEE YOU IN COURT”, Donald Trump has staged a lawyerly retreat from his addled executive order of January 27th. On March 6th the president revealed a fresh attempt to “protect the nation from foreign terrorist entry”. The new order retains the original order's core—limiting access to America’s shores for people from several Muslim-majority countries, and putting the refugee programme on hold—but has been softened in four key ways.