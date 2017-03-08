Newsvine

Why The Supreme Court Has Decided Not To Hear A Transgender Rights Case

SOURCE FAVICONThe Economist
IT WAS set to be the biggest Supreme Court case of the term: a transgender boy’s legal battle to use the boy’s bathroom at his school. But on March 6th, the justices called off an oral argument that had been set for March 28th in the case of Gloucester County v GG. In lieu of a decision on whether Gavin Grimm, a Virginia high-school student, has a right to use the bathroom that matches his gender identity, the Supreme Court issued a dry, technical one-sentence order: “The judgment is vacated, and the case is remanded to the United States Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit for further consideration in light of the guidance document issued by the Department of Education and Department of Justice on February 22, 2017.”

