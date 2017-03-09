Secretary Kelly Is Missing in Action on Immigration

“I have never had a problem speaking truth to power,” said John Kelly, the retired general, in January. “I firmly believe that those in power deserve full candor and my honest assessment and recommendations.”

Well, then. If Mr. Kelly was speaking honestly — under oath, at the hearing on his nomination to be homeland security secretary — what has he been waiting for? Why is he not out there reminding all who will listen, but particularly his boss, President Trump, of the sensible things he told senators barely two months ago, explaining what a reasonable border and immigration policy might look like?