In contrast to prior cycles in which the balance of ads aired on behalf of the Republican and Democratic nominees was about even, Hillary Clinton's campaign (alone and with her allies) spent vastly more on campaign advertising than did Donald Trump's. And yet Trump won the election. Moreover, despite being ahead in the polls for much of the campaign, Clinton never saw movement in the polls that one might expect with such imbalances in campaign expenditures.
Political Advertising in 2016: The Presidential Election As Outlier?
