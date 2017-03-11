Donald Trump’s victory — and Hillary Clinton’s defeat – has a bright side. The neoliberal policies and practices of the post-Cold War era were exposed as bankrupt. During the last half-century, but especially since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, U.S. domestic and foreign policies remained relatively consistent – and, increasingly over time, stuck.
Clueless in the Face of Crisis: Democrats Continue to Flounder
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:42 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment