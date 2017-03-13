Middlebury College And The Generational Clash Within Liberalism

“PART of the job of an intellectual community,” said Laurie Patton, president of Middlebury College in Vermont, “is to argue.” Introducing Charles Murray, a controversial author, on March 2nd, she emphasised the audience’s right to non-disruptive protest. Excitable students who thought Mr Murray unacceptably prejudiced—one of his books touches on the relationship of race to intelligence, though he has also written on the white working class—evidently considered that offer insufficient.

Their protests quickly escalated from jovial catcalling to prohibitive heckling and then—after Mr Murray was interviewed on camera by Allison Stanger, a Middlebury professor, in a separate room—into violence. Ms Stanger’s hair was yanked; the car in which the pair departed was mobbed. “I feared for my life,” she subsequently wrote.