Millions More Would Be Uninsured Under GOP Healthcare Plan, Independent Analysis Shows

SOURCE FAVICONThe L.A. Times
Tue Mar 14, 2017
Twenty-four million fewer Americans would have health coverage over the next decade under the House Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Actthe nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated Monday in an analysis that threatens the GOP legislative campaign.

Fourteen million fewer would be insured by next year alone, dramatically reversing the coverage expansion made possible by the 2010 healthcare law, often called Obamacare.

