Newsvine

PoliticalModerate

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 17 Comments: 71 Since: Mar 2017

No Crackdown on Illegal Employers

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by PoliticalModerate View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:08 AM
Discuss:

President Trump began his campaign assailing immigrants as ruthless lawbreakers who steal American jobs with impunity. To halt them, he has vowed to build a wall along the border with Mexico, hire thousands of new immigration agents, ramp up immigrant detention and subject visa applicants to even more rigorous vetting. His administration has been largely silent, however, about the strongest magnet that has drawn millions of immigrants, legal and not, to the United States for generations: jobs.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor