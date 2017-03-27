Donald Trump has made plenty of bad deals in the course of his career. There was his Atlantic City casino empire, which ended in multiple bankruptcy filings. There was Trump University, which led to multiple lawsuits and a $25 million settlement. There was the deal with electronics chain Sharper Image to sell outrageously priced mail-order steaks, which lasted all of two months.
Donald Trump Can't Make a Deal
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:50 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment