The Supreme Court Keeps Tinkering With Death

Seeded by PoliticalModerate View Original Article: The New York Times
Seeded on Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:48 AM
It’s been more than two decades since Justice Harry Blackmun renounced the death penalty, calling it a “failed” experiment and writing that “I no longer shall tinker with the machinery of death.” By refusing to stop the use of capital punishment, the Supreme Court has consigned itself to tinkering with the death machine, trying in vain to make a barbaric, irrational system appear predictable and just.

