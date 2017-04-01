"He is trying to undermine the media and trying to make up his own facts," she said about Trump. "And it could be that while unemployment and the economy worsens, he could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think."
"And that, that is our job," she noted, referring to the media.
MSNBC's Brzezinski: Trump Thinks He Can "Control Exactly What People Think," But That's "Our Job"
Seeded on Sat Apr 1, 2017 12:33 PM
