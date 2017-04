WASHINGTON ― If taxpayers are looking for someone to blame for federal deficits and the state of the U.S. tax code as the filing deadline approaches, a good place to start might be the mirror.

For decades, politicians from both parties have told Americans their federal taxes are too high, or even that they’ve been increasing. For their part, voters have been eager to believe them, making the promise of a “middle-class tax cut” a perennial campaign favorite.