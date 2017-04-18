A Scandal Of Sexual Abuse Mars The U.N.'s Exit From Haiti

THE U.N. PEACEKEEPING mission in Haiti, one of the world’s longest-running such deployments and the only one in the Americas, will end in a few months, but not before reckoning with a fresh scandal.

A U.N. battalion of Nepalese peacekeepers in 2010 introduced a lethal strain of cholera to Haiti, where it has since killed more than 9,000 people and infected hundreds of thousands. Now, the Associated Press reports that at least 134 U.N. peacekeepers from Sri Lanka took part in a sex ring in Haiti that victimized nine children, the youngest just 12, from 2004 to 2007. The report should serve notice that U.N. peacekeeping operations worldwide are badly in need of reform and oversight.