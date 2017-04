On Monday, the city of New Orleans began the process of removing its four major Confederate monuments:

a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee (1884).

a white obelisk (1891) dedicated to the Crescent City White League, who in 1874 had attempted a violent overthrow of the Reconstructed (i.e. racially integrated) Louisiana government.

a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis (1911).

a statue of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard (1915).

This is a good thing.