PRESIDENT TRUMP is set to reveal the outlines of a tax reform plan Wednesday. The country will be improved if Mr. Trump leads the way toward lower rates, fewer loopholes and a simpler code. Where the plan could go dangerously astray is if the administration bases it on wishful thinking — specifically, that tax-cutting will pay for itself.
The Trump Administration's Magical Thinking On Taxes Would Bust The Budget
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Apr 27, 2017 9:47 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment