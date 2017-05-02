Obamas Get Record-Setting Book Deal Worth $60 Million

The bidding for the rights to books written by former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama has skyrocketed to more than $60 million, according to a report from the Financial Times.

Penguin Random House, which has published three other books by Barack Obama, is leading the bidding war so far, according to the report published on Tuesday. HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, and Macmillan are competing.

The lofty price tag will shatter the record for presidential memoirs, the Financial Times reported.