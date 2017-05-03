The Democrats Haven't Learned From Their Defeats

In the aftermath of an election loss, it is more important than ever to keep Shakespeare’s admonition in mind — to thine own self be true. But so far, the Democrats appear to have rejected a self-aware, detached point of view. They can’t seem to respect the legitimacy of their defeat.

Their denial crescendoed yesterday when Hillary Clinton blamed her defeat on FBI Director James Comey and emails leaked from WikiLeaks. I won’t belabor the point, but Clinton lost because she had no economic message at a time of great economic anxiety. And, 2016 was a change election and she was the opposite of change. Her candidacy embodied the status quo and celebrated more of the same.