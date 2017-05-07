Newsvine

Trump Is Issuing Secret Waivers To His Own Ethics Rules. So Much For Draining The Swamp

SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Sun May 7, 2017
WHAT DID President Trump really mean when he vowed to “drain the swamp” in Washington? Did he mean to break up the endemic conflicts of interest among lobbyists, industry and public servants? Certainly Mr. Trump’s campaign rhetoric implied that he would discourage the mingling of political power and influence. On taking office, Mr. Trump’s executive order on ethics toughened the rules on government officials when they leave, barring them for five years from lobbying on topics they worked on in government.

