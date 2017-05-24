Robert Mueller is tasked with finding a crime that does not exist in the law. It is a legal impossibility.
As special counsel, Mueller can engage in all manner of spectacular jurisprudential gymnastics. However, it will not change the fact that colluding with Russia is not, under America’s criminal codes, a crime. It’s just not there.
Gregg Jarrett: What Is Robert Mueller Investigating (Since Collusion Is Not A Crime)?
