California Senate Backs Longshot Single-Payer Health Care Bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The California Senate voted Thursday to advance a longshot single-payer health care plan that would replace insurance companies with government-funded health care for everyone in the state.
The move came even as proponents acknowledged they don't know how to pay its huge $400 billion price tag. But supporters say the measure means big savings for families.
Sat Jun 3, 2017
