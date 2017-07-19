Candidates say campaigns are about articulating programs, issues and priorities. But people vote for candidates based on how that person makes them feel. Consciously or unconsciously, elections are about giving voice to values.
Voters are moral proxies who want to know that a candidate or elected official truly cares about them — that they are authentic — more than they care about what they know.
Trump's Cold-Hearted Agenda is Immoral
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 7:59 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment