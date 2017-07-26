A sermon delivered last week at the Islamic Center of Davis in the wake of violence at a Jerusalem holy site is gaining widespread attention — and calls for a Homeland Security investigation — for what critics say is its hateful, anti-Semitic tone.
But Imam Ammar Shahin says brief excerpts of his nearly hourlong remarks were taken out of context, edited and mistranslated by “an agenda-driven organization” to appear inflammatory.
Davis imam sermon called anti-Semitic; Shahin says taken out of context
