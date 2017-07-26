Newsvine

PoliticalModerate

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 67 Comments: 766 Since: Mar 2017

Davis imam sermon called anti-Semitic; Shahin says taken out of context

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by PoliticalModerate View Original Article: davisenterprise.com
Seeded on Wed Jul 26, 2017 6:23 AM
Discuss:

A sermon delivered last week at the Islamic Center of Davis in the wake of violence at a Jerusalem holy site is gaining widespread attention — and calls for a Homeland Security investigation — for what critics say is its hateful, anti-Semitic tone.

But Imam Ammar Shahin says brief excerpts of his nearly hourlong remarks were taken out of context, edited and mistranslated by “an agenda-driven organization” to appear inflammatory.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor