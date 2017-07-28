Newsvine

PoliticalModerate

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 67 Comments: 787 Since: Mar 2017

"A Better Deal"? Dissecting the Democrats' "Populist" Turn in Rhetoric and Reality

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by PoliticalModerate View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCounterPunch.org
Seeded on Fri Jul 28, 2017 8:41 AM
Discuss:

In response to their trouncing in the November 2016 presidential and congressional elections, Democrats have unveiled their “A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future” economic agenda, in preparation for the 2018 midterm and 2020 elections. One thing that seems clear is that the Democrats have finally figured out that it’s not enough simply to be “against Trump” if they want to gain seats in the House and Senate in the next two elections, and eventually recapture the White House. While the platform contains numerous items that would benefit the masses of Americans, it doesn’t even reach a Bernie Sanders level of liberalism, and it is a far cry from the kind of progressive populist policies introduced in FDR’s New Deal and Johnson’s Great Society/War on Poverty.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor