Newsvine

PoliticalModerate

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 79 Comments: 967 Since: Mar 2017

The Stark Difference Between Republicans and Democrats on Health Care Couldn't Be Clearer

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by PoliticalModerate View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Nation
Seeded on Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:29 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Having failed to pass four different bills to repeal and replace Obamacare, Republicans are back at it again. Backers of the new bill—labeled Graham-Cassidy after Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Lindsey O. Graham (R-SC)—claim to have 48 or 49 votes for this effort. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has asked the Congressional Budget Office to make the bill’s assessment a priority. The 141-page bill was only made public on September 13, but Republicans are pushing for a vote by the end of the month.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor