Newsvine

PoliticalModerate

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 79 Comments: 967 Since: Mar 2017

It's Time to Make a Deal With North Korea

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by PoliticalModerate View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCounterPunch.org
Seeded on Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:04 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The United States faces a new nuclear power ruled by a communist dictator. Washington is worried that the leadership of that country is crazy enough to use its new weapons — even against the United States. Meanwhile, other countries fear that the “madman” in the Oval Office might just launch a pre-emptive nuclear attack.

This description captures the situation today, with U.S. President Donald Trump facing off against North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor