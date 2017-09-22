The United States faces a new nuclear power ruled by a communist dictator. Washington is worried that the leadership of that country is crazy enough to use its new weapons — even against the United States. Meanwhile, other countries fear that the “madman” in the Oval Office might just launch a pre-emptive nuclear attack.
This description captures the situation today, with U.S. President Donald Trump facing off against North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
It's Time to Make a Deal With North Korea
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:04 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment